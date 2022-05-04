Skip to main content
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Texas Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 33 1 6 1
Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0
Semien 2b 3 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
García cf 3 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Garver c 3 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0
White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Reks lf 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0
Solak ph 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Vierling cf-lf 2 0 0 0
Miller 3b 4 0 1 2 Herrera ph 1 0 0 1
Ibáñez dh 2 0 0 0
Heim ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 2 2
Philadelphia 000 000 000 1 1

E_Gregorius (1). DP_Texas 3, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR_Castellanos (3). SB_Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez 7 4 0 0 4 4
Moore 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Bush W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,3-3 1 0 1 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Wheeler 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 7
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand L,1-1 1 1 2 1 2 1

HBP_Knebel (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:14. A_21,315 (42,792).

