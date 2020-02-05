Tennessee rallies from 15 down, beats Alabama 69-68

Recommended Video:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68 on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (13-9, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.

It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.

Vescovi blocked Jaylen Forbes' potential tying shot with 5 seconds left and was fouled, making both free throws to put the game away. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 19 points for Alabama (12-10, 4-5), which has lost three straight.

That kept it from being the Tide's lowest scoring game, but it was still 14 below the average of the nation's fourth-highest scoring team.

Vescovi hit two free throws with 1:57 left to give the Vols a 67-63 lead over a suddenly short-handed Tide team. Alabama's three big men — Alex Reese, Javian Davis and Galin Smith — all fouled out in the final five minutes.

Fulkerson made 8 of 9 shots for Tennessee. Bowden was 5-of-17 shooting but went to the line 11 times, missing only once.

Vescovi came up big late despite making just 2 of 15 shots. He had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Yves Pons scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

John Petty Jr. had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Tide. Jaden Shackelford scored 12.

Alabama cut it to two points on Petty's dunk off a feed from Lewis with 40 seconds left. Tennessee couldn't score at the other end.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Missed its first seven two-point attempts and started 1-of-9 shooting. Outrebounded Alabama 42-33 and made 23 of 32 free throws (72%).

Alabama: Only shot eight free throws, making five. Hit 11 3-pointers but also committed 20 turnovers.

PLAYER STATUS

Vols freshman Josiah-Jordan James missed his second straight game with a groin injury. He had started all season. Beetle Bolden, Alabama's only senior, returned after missing two games with an illness.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Tennessee's Uros Plavsic was called for a technical foul late in the first half. After a foul by Javian Davis, Plavsic bumped him with his right arm after the play. Alabama's Petty was whistled for a technical protesting a call in the second half.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama visits Georgia on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25