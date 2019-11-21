Tennessee, Florida State part of 2020 Charleston field

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee and Florida State highlight the field for the 2020 Charleston Classic.

Tournament organizers announced next year’s eight-team field on Thursday.

The Vols of the Southeastern Conference and the Seminoles of the Atlantic Coast Conference are among four teams from Power Five leagues that will be taking part in 2020. Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference and Penn State of the Big Ten Conference are also playing.

The rest of the field includes Houston, Seton Hall, VCU and host school, College of Charleston.

