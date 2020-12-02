Tennessee 67, ETSU 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burrell
|25
|7-11
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|20
|Davis
|18
|6-10
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|3
|15
|Green
|19
|3-4
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Suarez
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|4
|2
|Walker
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|McCoy
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Key
|15
|2-2
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|6
|Kushkituah
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|2
|Saunders
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Horston
|18
|4-9
|2-3
|1-2
|3
|0
|12
|Rennie
|10
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|Salary
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|13-18
|15-44
|12
|16
|67
Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Burrell 2-4, Horston 2-3, Davis 0-1, Suarez 0-1, Walker 0-2, Rennie 0-2, Salary 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 2, Kushkituah 2, Horston 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Suarez 6, Davis 5, Horston 3, Burrell 2, McCoy 2, Green 1, Walker 1, Kushkituah 1, Saunders 1, Rennie 1, Salary 1)
Steals: 16 (Horston 5, Burrell 3, Rennie 3, Davis 1, Green 1, Suarez 1, Walker 1, Salary 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dowdell
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Stafford
|26
|3-14
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Davis
|30
|5-7
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|11
|Sanders
|23
|1-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Upton
|31
|1-3
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|1
|4
|Jackson
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Adams
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Post
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carrington
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Hooks
|12
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Moore
|10
|0-2
|4-6
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Williams
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-56
|10-13
|10-31
|9
|17
|50
Percentages: FG 32.143, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Dowdell 2-2, Davis 1-2, Adams 1-1, Stafford 0-2, Sanders 0-4, Jackson 0-1, Post 0-1, Carrington 0-1, Hooks 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Davis 4, Upton 4, Dowdell 3, Hooks 3, Williams 3, Jackson 2, Moore 2, Sanders 1)
Steals: 9 (Moore 4, Dowdell 1, Davis 1, Sanders 1, Upton 1, Adams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|ETSU
|11
|17
|10
|12
|—
|50
|Tennessee
|18
|20
|17
|12
|—
|67
A_2,156
Officials_Mark Zentz, Felicia Grinter, Dee Kantner