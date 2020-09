Tennessee 16, Denver 14

Tennessee 0 7 0 9 — 16 Denver 7 0 0 7 — 14

First Quarter

Den_Fant 9 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :26. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 4:57. Key Plays: Lock 12 pass to Jeudy; Lock 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Lindsay 10 run. Denver 7, Tennessee 0.

Second Quarter

Ten_Pruitt 1 pass from Tannehill (Gostkowski kick), 9:21. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Dr.Jones 4-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-5; Henry 11 run on 3rd-and-1. Tennessee 7, Denver 7.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_J.Smith 1 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), 13:49. Drive: 15 plays, 82 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Tannehill 7 pass to C.Davis on 3rd-and-2; Tannehill 4 pass to McNichols on 3rd-and-3; Tannehill 13 pass to C.Davis; Tannehill 7 pass to Humphries on 3rd-and-5. Tennessee 13, Denver 7.

Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 9:08. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Gordon 25 run; Lock 21 pass to Jeudy; Lock 15 pass to Patrick; Lock 12 pass to Freeman. Denver 14, Tennessee 13.

Ten_FG Gostkowski 25, :17. Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Tannehill 11 pass to A.Brown; Ojemudia 16-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Henry 13 run. Tennessee 16, Denver 14.

A_0.

___

Ten Den FIRST DOWNS 26 19 Rushing 6 6 Passing 17 12 Penalty 3 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 3-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 377 323 Total Plays 78 59 Avg Gain 4.8 5.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 107 Rushes 34 26 Avg per rush 3.8 4.1 NET YARDS PASSING 247 216 Sacked-Yds lost 1-2 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 249 216 Completed-Att. 29-43 22-33 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.6 6.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 3-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-51.0 5-46.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 38 16 Punt Returns 3-19 2-16 Kickoff Returns 1-19 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-37 5-56 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 4-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:40 27:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 31-116, Tannehill 3-14. Denver, Gordon 15-78, Lindsay 7-24, Lock 3-5, Freeman 1-0.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 29-43-0-249. Denver, Lock 22-33-0-216.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, C.Davis 7-101, Humphries 6-47, A.Brown 5-39, J.Smith 4-36, Henry 3-15, Firkser 2-5, Blasingame 1-5, Pruitt 1-1. Denver, Fant 5-81, Jeudy 4-56, Patrick 4-29, Gordon 3-8, Hamilton 1-18, Freeman 1-12, Lindsay 1-11, Cleveland 1-7, Butt 1-0, Vannett 1-(minus 6).

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 3-19. Denver, Spencer 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Raymond 1-19. Denver, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Byard 8-1-0, Vaccaro 5-1-0, Landry 4-0-0, Fulton 3-1-0, Simmons 3-1-0, Butler 3-0-0, J.Brown 2-3-0, Clowney 2-1-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Compton 1-2-0, Correa 1-1-0, D.Jones 1-1-0, Dzubnar 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, R.Evans 0-1-0, Jackson 0-1-0. Denver, Johnson 8-4-0, Callahan 6-2-0, Jewell 5-3-0, Jackson 5-1-0, Bassey 5-0-0, Simmons 4-2-0, Purcell 4-1-0, Casey 3-3-0, Attaochu 3-1-1, S.Harris 3-1-0, D.Jones 2-1-0, Ojemudia 2-0-0, Reed 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Gostkowski 47, Gostkowski 44, Gostkowski 42.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ David Oliver, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Scott Edwards, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jimmy Oldham.