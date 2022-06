STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser had an RBI double to ignite a 10-run second inning, capping the outburst with a grand slam and No. 2 overall seed Stanford breezed to a 20-7 victory over Binghamton in the Stanford Regional on Friday.

Stanford (42-14) advances to play the winner of Friday's nightcap between UC Santa Barbara and Texas State on Saturday. Binghamton (22-29) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday.