Temple 56, No. 1 Houston 55

Hicks 4-10 0-0 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 2-5 3-3 7, Miller 1-4 4-4 6, White 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 1-9 4-4 7, Dunn 3-12 7-8 16, Okpomo 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 14-45 20-22 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason