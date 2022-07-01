Tellez hits 5th HR in 5 games as Burnes, Brews rout Pirates JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press July 1, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 19-2 Friday night.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.