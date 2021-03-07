Teague 35 points as No. 3 Baylor beats No. 18 Texas Tech STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 7:08 p.m.
1 of11 Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots a three-point basket over Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) attempts a shot over Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) drives the ball past Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) attempts a shot past Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) attempts a shot past Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots a three-point basket past Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Baylor head coach Scott Drew reacts as his team scores in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and No. 3 Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with a 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in a regular-season finale Sunday.
The Big 12 champion Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) never trailed, but didn't take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague had three 3s while scoring 12 of those points. He finished 10-of-12 from long range.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS