Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.
Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber (1-1). In his first game of the season replacing Shohei Ohtani as the Halos’ leadoff hitter, Ward got the first multi-homer game of his career and became only the third player to hit multiple homers in a game off Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.