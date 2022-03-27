Tavares powers Maple Leafs past Panthers 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals in the second period, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Mitch Marner set up three goals, including both of Tavares' scores, and Morgan Rielly, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews — into an empty net with less than a second remaining — also scored for the Maple Leafs. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves as Toronto won for the second time in three games since the trade deadline.