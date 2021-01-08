Tatum has 32 to help Celtics hold off Beal, Wizards 116-107 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 11:01 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held off Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 116-107 Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.