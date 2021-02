NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jevon Tatum had 15 points off the bench to carry Alabama A&M to a 93-58 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Garrett Hicks had 13 points and seven assists for Alabama A&M (5-2, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Brandon Houston added 13 points. Jalen Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.