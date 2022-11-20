Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Bogues 1-1 0-0 2, Daniel 5-7 3-3 13, Gatkuoth 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 6-10 8-12 21, Williams 5-11 1-1 14, Hopkins 1-2 1-2 3, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 1-1 5-5 7, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-25 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason