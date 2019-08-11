Tanaka deals, Chapman gets Guerrero as Yanks top Jays 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, is out stealing second base as New York Yankess Gleyber Torres is about to put the tag on him in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter, Brett Gardner had an RBI double, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 Sunday to end a two-game skid.

Tanaka (8-6) allowed three hits while pitching into the ninth inning, walking none and striking out four. The right-hander was pulled after Brandon Drury singled to begin the ninth.

Chapman came on to face pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fell behind 0-2, worked back to a full count, hit a foul ball off the fifth deck and finally grounded into a double play to end the 13-pitch encounter.

Chapman gave up a single to Bo Bichette, then fanned Cavan Biggio to earn his AL-leading 31st save in 36 opportunities.

After the clubs combined for 37 runs and 13 homers over the first three games of the series, offense was at a premium in the finale. Toronto's stretch of 15 straight games with a home run ended, as did New York's nine-game streak of multihomer efforts. New York has scored at least a run in 200 consecutive games, the fourth longest streak in major league history.

Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres returned and went 0 for 3 at shortstop after sitting out the past four games because of an unspecified core injury.

New York third baseman Gio Urshela bobbled Bichette's chopper to third to begin the game but the Blue Jays rookie shortstop was credited with a base hit, snapping an 0-for-8 stretch. Bichette was thrown out trying to steal second to complete a double play.

Justin Smoak reached on DJ LeMahieu's fielding error in the second but the Blue Jays didn't have another baserunner until Smoak singled through the shift to begin the eighth. The hit ended a run of 17 consecutive outs.

Urshela made up for his earlier miscue with a leaping catch on Randal Grichuk's hard liner in the fourth. Fully extended, Urshela dived toward the line to make the play and end the inning.

Bichette made two good plays for Toronto, catching Mike Tauchman's sinking liner in the sixth and making a sliding stop and strong throw to retire LeMahieu and end the eighth.

Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton was perfect through four innings before Urshela doubled to begin the fifth. Urshela's hit dropped in front of a sliding Teoscar Hernandez, who initially broke back. Gardner followed with a ground-rule double.

New York loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but Urshela grounded into a 3-2-3 double play, keeping it a one-run game.

Thornton (4-8) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio followed with three scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee) felt good after throwing a bullpen before the game. Boone said Sabathia will throw another bullpen Tuesday and could rejoin the Yankees during next week's home series against Cleveland. ... New York put LHP Stephen Tarpley (left elbow impingement) on the 10-day injured list. He is the 27th Yankees player to go on the injured list this season, seven more than in all of 2018. ... Right-hander Dellin Betances (right shoulder) is expected to throw off the mound Monday. ... SS Didi Gregorius got the day off. ... Gary Sanchez was the DH in his second game after returning from injury. Sanchez stayed in after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Thornton in the sixth.

Blue Jays: RHP Ken Giles (elbow) played catch before the game and felt good enough that the Blue Jays decided not to put him on the injured list.

ROSTER REPORT

Yankees: New York optioned INF Breyvic Valera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and selected selected right-hander Brady Lail and left-hander Joe Mantiply from Triple-A. OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Blue Jays: Toronto selected RHP Neil Ramirez from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned RHP Jason Adam to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Ryan Borucki (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Along with RHP Brock Stewart, promoted Saturday when OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left quadriceps) went on the injured list, the Blue Jays have 10 relievers on their 25-man roster.

UP NEXT

Yankees: New York returns home Monday for a doubleheader against Baltimore, as the teams make up for a May 14 rainout. LHP James Paxton (7-6, 4.40) will start the opener. The Yankees have not named a starter for Game 2. The Orioles will use RHP Gabriel Ynoa (1-6, 5.57) in one game, and have not named a starter for the other.

Blue Jays: Toronto has not named a starter for Monday's game against visiting Texas. RHP Ariel Jurado (6-7, 4.74) will start for the Rangers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports