Tampa Bay-N.Y. Mets Runs

Rays second. Nate Lowe flies out to Dominic Smith. Joey Wendle strikes out on a foul tip. Willy Adames homers. Kevin Kiermaier lines out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 1, Mets 0.

Mets second. Robinson Cano homers to left field. Pete Alonso walks. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia strikes out on a foul tip. Robinson Chirinos walks. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Robinson Chirinos to second. Pete Alonso out at home.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Mets 1.

Mets fourth. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield, Nate Lowe to Blake Snell. Pete Alonso homers to right field. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Perez to Nate Lowe. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Rays 1.

Mets sixth. Dominic Smith doubles to deep left center field. Todd Frazier strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Nate Lowe. Dominic Smith to third. Pete Alonso singles to shallow center field. Dominic Smith scores. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pete Alonso out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Rays 1.

Rays seventh. Nate Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Robinson Cano to Pete Alonso. Joey Wendle singles to shallow center field. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Wendle to second. Fielding error by Todd Frazier. Kevin Kiermaier reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Willy Adames to third. Joey Wendle out at home. Hunter Renfroe pinch-hitting for Brett Phillips. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 3, Rays 2.

Mets seventh. Guillermo Heredia homers to center field. Robinson Chirinos flies out to Randy Arozarena. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Rays 2.

Mets eighth. Dominic Smith hit by pitch. Todd Frazier singles to shallow right field. Dominic Smith to second. Robinson Cano singles to center field. Todd Frazier to second. Dominic Smith to third. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Andres Gimenez to second. Todd Frazier out at third. Dominic Smith scores. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield. Brandon Nimmo out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Rays 2.