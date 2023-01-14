Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 14, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 86 Nikita Kucherov 40 17 44 61 1 22 6 0 4 143 .119 F 91 Steven Stamkos 40 18 29 47 4 20 9 0 3 136 .132 F 21 Brayden Point 40 23 19 42 2 2 8 0 6 124 .185 F 38 Brandon Hagel 40 16 18 34 8 24 5 1 1 85 .188 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 38 6 24 30 -1 30 2 0 1 69 .087 F 17 Alex Killorn 40 13 15 28 8 18 0 0 4 68 .191 D 77 Victor Hedman 37 1 26 27 10 16 0 0 0 76 .013 F 20 Nicholas Paul 40 15 9 24 10 16 4 1 3 72 .208 F 79 Ross Colton 39 9 8 17 -5 18 2 0 1 68 .132 F 10 Corey Perry 40 6 9 15 -12 32 4 0 1 60 .100 D 28 Ian Cole 37 3 10 13 10 34 0 0 0 54 .056 D 48 Nick Perbix 34 3 7 10 8 14 0 0 1 61 .049 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 17 2 7 9 4 9 1 0 0 41 .049 F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 38 3 6 9 -5 15 0 0 0 51 .059 D 81 Erik Cernak 36 1 7 8 1 22 0 0 0 32 .031 F 14 Patrick Maroon 40 2 5 7 -5 54 0 0 0 40 .050 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 38 1 4 5 -3 30 0 0 0 25 .040 D 52 Cal Foote 19 1 2 3 1 26 0 0 0 15 .067 D 5 Philippe Myers 11 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 21 .048 F 22 Rudolfs Balcers 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 D 24 Zach Bogosian 16 0 1 1 2 6 0 0 0 17 .000 D 7 Haydn Fleury 18 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 17 .000 F 45 Cole Koepke 17 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 12 .083 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 40 143 255 398 31 426 41 2 25 1291 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 118 179 297 -54 458 25 8 13 1233 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 29 1738 2.52 18 10 1 0 73 882 0.917 0 1 0 1 Brian Elliott 11 662 3.17 8 3 0 0 35 341 0.897 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 40 2421 2.7 26 13 1 0 108 1223 .904 143 255 426 OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2421 3.4 14 20 6 0 136 1284 .889 118 179 458