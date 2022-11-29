Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, NOV. 29, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 86 Nikita Kucherov 21 10 24 34 0 18 4 0 3 80 .125 F 91 Steven Stamkos 21 12 14 26 7 14 6 0 2 77 .156 F 21 Brayden Point 21 10 13 23 0 2 5 0 2 59 .169 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 21 4 18 22 1 20 2 0 1 35 .114 F 17 Alex Killorn 21 7 11 18 8 4 0 0 1 34 .206 F 38 Brandon Hagel 21 7 10 17 3 12 2 0 1 43 .163 F 20 Nicholas Paul 21 9 7 16 14 6 2 0 1 39 .231 D 77 Victor Hedman 19 1 9 10 2 10 0 0 0 40 .025 F 79 Ross Colton 20 4 5 9 -7 14 1 0 1 29 .138 D 28 Ian Cole 18 1 5 6 1 10 0 0 0 28 .036 D 48 Nick Perbix 15 3 3 6 7 4 0 0 1 20 .150 F 10 Corey Perry 21 3 3 6 -5 25 1 0 0 42 .071 F 14 Patrick Maroon 21 0 4 4 -5 40 0 0 0 17 .000 F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 21 0 4 4 -8 9 0 0 0 32 .000 D 5 Philippe Myers 11 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 21 .048 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 19 0 2 2 -4 11 0 0 0 6 .000 F 38 Rudolfs Balcers 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 D 81 Erik Cernak 17 0 1 1 -4 12 0 0 0 13 .000 D 7 Haydn Fleury 12 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 13 .000 D 52 Cal Foote 12 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 9 .111 F 45 Cole Koepke 16 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 11 .091 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 24 Zach Bogosian 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 75 136 211 6 231 23 0 13 657 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 67 104 171 -17 253 17 5 7 656 .102 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 15 898 2.94 8 6 1 0 44 462 0.905 0 0 0 1 Brian Elliott 6 364 3.62 5 1 0 0 22 193 0.886 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1276 3.14 13 7 1 0 66 655 .898 75 136 231 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1276 3.33 8 9 4 0 70 652 .886 67 104 253