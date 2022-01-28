Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 28, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 91 Steven Stamkos 43 20 31 51 11 12 8 0 4 119 .168 D 77 Victor Hedman 44 9 36 45 13 20 2 0 2 110 .082 F 17 Alex Killorn 44 14 26 40 4 38 2 0 1 79 .177 F 18 Ondrej Palat 39 15 16 31 7 12 1 0 5 82 .183 F 21 Brayden Point 30 16 13 29 0 20 3 0 3 89 .180 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 39 12 15 27 10 33 3 0 3 79 .152 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 40 2 20 22 4 20 0 0 0 61 .033 F 10 Corey Perry 44 11 10 21 3 43 3 0 2 87 .126 F 79 Ross Colton 41 8 11 19 1 16 0 0 1 81 .099 F 86 Nikita Kucherov 11 5 12 17 -1 6 3 0 0 44 .114 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 41 2 14 16 10 6 0 0 0 48 .042 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 41 8 7 15 4 17 0 2 2 52 .154 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 43 5 8 13 14 4 0 1 1 42 .119 F 14 Patrick Maroon 43 7 5 12 9 63 3 0 0 65 .108 F 16 Taylor Raddysh 40 4 6 10 3 8 0 1 1 48 .083 D 44 Jan Rutta 40 2 7 9 10 26 0 0 0 41 .049 D 81 Erik Cernak 21 1 6 7 5 16 0 0 0 40 .025 D 24 Zach Bogosian 23 2 4 6 5 34 0 0 1 32 .063 F 13 Boris Katchouk 34 2 4 6 4 25 0 0 1 33 .061 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 14 3 2 5 0 4 0 0 0 16 .188 D 52 Cal Foote 30 0 4 4 3 11 0 0 0 31 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 10 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071 D 29 Andrej Sustr 13 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 9 .111 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 74 Sean Day 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 38 Remi Elie 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 20 Riley Nash 10 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 9 .000 D 43 Darren Raddysh 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 150 257 407 105 460 28 4 27 1321 .114 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 122 192 314 -118 432 24 4 12 1295 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 34 2055 2.25 24 7 3 2 77 989 0.922 0 0 4 1 Brian Elliott 9 490 2.57 4 2 2 0 21 227 0.907 0 0 0 33 Maxime Lagace 2 98 6.12 1 1 0 0 10 58 0.828 0 0 0 60 Hugo Alnefelt 1 20 9.0 0 0 0 0 3 10 0.7 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2686 2.52 29 10 5 2 111 1284 .906 150 257 460 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2686 3.25 15 21 8 2 143 1314 .886 122 192 432