Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 43 8 31 39 6 26 1 0 1 117 .068 F 18 Ondrej Palat 43 12 23 35 1 20 7 0 4 89 .135 F 21 Brayden Point 43 17 18 35 3 11 5 0 5 103 .165 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 37 Yanni Gourde 43 15 15 30 7 28 2 0 3 92 .163 F 17 Alex Killorn 43 11 14 25 2 26 3 0 1 88 .125 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 43 2 23 25 5 20 0 0 0 91 .022 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 37 9 12 21 2 8 1 2 3 55 .164 F 20 Blake Coleman 42 8 13 21 12 29 1 0 2 84 .095 F 9 Tyler Johnson 42 7 11 18 2 10 2 0 1 60 .117 F 14 Patrick Maroon 43 4 14 18 5 48 2 0 0 34 .118 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 43 10 6 16 7 6 1 0 2 46 .217 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 43 6 9 15 10 36 0 0 1 55 .109 D 81 Erik Cernak 33 2 10 12 13 25 0 0 0 61 .033 F 79 Ross Colton 17 8 3 11 8 2 0 0 4 24 .333 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 39 4 7 11 11 12 0 0 0 63 .063 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 34 1 2 3 8 25 0 0 0 39 .026 D 2 Luke Schenn 26 1 2 3 -4 23 0 0 0 28 .036 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 58 David Savard 2 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 43 145 249 394 112 416 35 2 28 1297 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 109 193 302 -130 420 24 2 13 1225 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 33 1984 2.0 26 6 1 4 66 975 0.932 0 3 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 9 534 3.48 3 5 1 0 31 225 0.862 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 43 2601 2.35 29 12 2 4 101 1217 .911 145 249 416 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2601 3.09 14 24 5 2 133 1285 .888 109 193 420