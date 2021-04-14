Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 42 7 31 38 6 26 1 0 0 114 .061 F 18 Ondrej Palat 42 12 23 35 1 18 7 0 4 87 .138 F 21 Brayden Point 42 17 18 35 4 11 5 0 5 103 .165 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 37 Yanni Gourde 42 15 15 30 7 28 2 0 3 90 .167 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 42 2 22 24 5 20 0 0 0 89 .022 F 17 Alex Killorn 42 10 13 23 2 24 2 0 1 85 .118 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 36 9 12 21 2 8 1 2 3 55 .164 F 20 Blake Coleman 41 8 12 20 11 29 1 0 2 84 .095 F 9 Tyler Johnson 41 7 11 18 2 10 2 0 1 59 .119 F 14 Patrick Maroon 42 4 14 18 6 48 2 0 0 34 .118 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 42 10 6 16 7 6 1 0 2 45 .222 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 42 6 9 15 9 34 0 0 1 55 .109 D 81 Erik Cernak 32 2 10 12 14 25 0 0 0 59 .034 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 38 4 7 11 11 12 0 0 0 63 .063 F 79 Ross Colton 16 7 3 10 8 2 0 0 4 21 .333 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 34 1 2 3 8 25 0 0 0 39 .026 D 2 Luke Schenn 25 1 2 3 -3 23 0 0 0 28 .036 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 58 David Savard 1 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 42 142 245 387 114 410 34 2 27 1278 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 107 189 296 -132 416 24 2 13 1187 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 32 1923 2.0 25 6 1 4 64 937 0.932 0 2 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 9 534 3.48 3 5 1 0 31 225 0.862 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 42 2540 2.36 28 12 2 4 99 1179 .910 142 245 410 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2540 3.1 14 24 4 2 130 1266 .889 107 189 416 More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni