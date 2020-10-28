Tampa Bay-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rays first. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena homers to right field. Austin Meadows singles to deep right field. Brandon Lowe walks. Austin Meadows to second. Manuel Margot flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Joey Wendle strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers sixth. AJ Pollock pops out to shallow center field to Brandon Lowe. Austin Barnes singles to center field. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Austin Barnes to third. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Max Muncy grounds out to second base, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Rays 1.

Dodgers eighth. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Corey Seager walks. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging. Max Muncy grounds out to second base. Corey Seager out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Rays 1.