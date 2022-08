Rays third. Christian Bethancourt strikes out on a foul tip. Yandy Diaz walks. Brandon Lowe homers to right field. Yandy Diaz scores. Isaac Paredes pops out to shallow infield to Harold Castro. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Randy Arozarena singles to right field. Ji-Man Choi to second. David Peralta lines out to shortstop to Javier Baez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Daz Cameron singles to left field. Harold Castro reaches on error. Daz Cameron to second. Fielding error by Yandy Diaz. Victor Reyes reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Harold Castro to second. Daz Cameron to third. Fielding error by Yandy Diaz. Riley Greene out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jose Siri. Daz Cameron scores. Javier Baez singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Victor Reyes to third. Harold Castro scores. Miguel Cabrera reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Javier Baez to third. Victor Reyes out at home. Eric Haase called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Tigers 2.

Rays fourth. Jose Siri grounds out to shallow center field, Jonathan Schoop to Harold Castro. Taylor Walls strikes out swinging. Christian Bethancourt singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz reaches on error. Christian Bethancourt to second. Fielding error by Javier Baez. Brandon Lowe singles to right field. Yandy Diaz to third. Christian Bethancourt scores. Brandon Lowe to second. Yandy Diaz scores. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Harold Castro.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 4, Tigers 2.

Rays seventh. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Isaac Paredes walks. Ji-Man Choi walks. Isaac Paredes to second. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow left field. Ji-Man Choi to third. Isaac Paredes scores. David Peralta called out on strikes. Jose Siri strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Tigers 2.

Rays ninth. Brandon Lowe singles to shallow infield. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shallow infield. Brandon Lowe out at second. Ji-Man Choi singles to shallow center field. Randy Arozarena doubles, advances to 3rd. Ji-Man Choi scores. Throwing error by Javier Baez. David Peralta grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Harold Castro.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 6, Tigers 2.