Tampa Bay-Detroit Runs

Tigers third. Niko Goodrum grounds out to shallow center field, Taylor Walls to Jordan Luplow. Dustin Garneau doubles to right field. Victor Reyes singles to right field. Dustin Garneau scores. Akil Baddoo lines out to deep right field to Manuel Margot. Jonathan Schoop singles to center field. Victor Reyes to second. Robbie Grossman walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Victor Reyes to third. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Jordan Luplow.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 1, Rays 0.