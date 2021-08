Red sox first. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Hunter Renfroe doubles. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep center field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield, Wander Franco to Ji-Man Choi. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Kevin Plawecki grounds out to shortstop. J.D. Martinez out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Rays 0.

Red sox second. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Wendle to Ji-Man Choi. Bobby Dalbec walks. Jarren Duran strikes out on a foul tip. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep left field. Bobby Dalbec to third. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep left field. Kike Hernandez scores. Bobby Dalbec scores. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Rays 0.

Red sox fourth. Kike Hernandez singles to center field. Hunter Renfroe walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers doubles to left field. Hunter Renfroe to third. Kike Hernandez scores. J.D. Martinez is intentionally walked. Kevin Plawecki walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right field. Kevin Plawecki to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Rafael Devers scores. Bobby Dalbec singles to shallow right field. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Kevin Plawecki scores. J.D. Martinez scores. Jarren Duran grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Bobby Dalbec to second. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 10, Rays 0.

Red sox fifth. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow infield to Ji-Man Choi. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Kevin Plawecki flies out to shallow center field to Brett Phillips. Marwin Gonzalez walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers to third. Bobby Dalbec triples to deep right field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers scores. Jarren Duran flies out to center field to Brett Phillips.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 14, Rays 0.

Rays sixth. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow right field, Kike Hernandez to Bobby Dalbec. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to shortstop, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Jordan Luplow pinch-hitting for Nelson Cruz. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 14, Rays 1.

Red sox eighth. Bobby Dalbec hit by pitch. Jarren Duran singles to right field. Bobby Dalbec to third. Franchy Cordero pops out to Joey Wendle. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Jarren Duran to second. Bobby Dalbec scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Jarren Duran scores. Jonathan Arauz pops out to shallow infield to Joey Wendle. J.D. Martinez hit by pitch. Connor Wong triples to deep center field. J.D. Martinez scores. Marwin Gonzalez singles to shallow center field. Connor Wong scores. Bobby Dalbec flies out to deep right field to Randy Arozarena.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 20, Rays 1.

Rays ninth. Ji-Man Choi singles to right center field. Jordan Luplow walks. Ji-Man Choi to second. Austin Meadows walks. Jordan Luplow to second. Wander Franco singles to shallow center field. Austin Meadows to second. Jordan Luplow to third. Ji-Man Choi scores. Randy Arozarena strikes out on a foul tip. Joey Wendle singles to deep left field. Wander Franco to second. Austin Meadows to third. Jordan Luplow scores. Brett Phillips homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Wander Franco scores. Austin Meadows scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Arauz to Marwin Gonzalez. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Arauz to Marwin Gonzalez.

7 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 20, Rays 8.