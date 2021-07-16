Tampa Bay-Atlanta Runs

Rays second. Austin Meadows hit by pitch. Joey Wendle doubles to deep right field. Austin Meadows to third. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow infield. Joey Wendle to third. Austin Meadows scores. Mike Zunino grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Joey Wendle scores. Taylor Walls walks. Michael Wacha strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe walks. Taylor Walls to second. Kevin Kiermaier to third. Ji-Man Choi strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 2, Braves 0.