Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Adames ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Benintendi ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Vázquez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lin pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Araúz 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|211
|210
|—
|8
|Boston
|301
|001
|020
|—
|7
E_Peraza (5). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Boston 7. 2B_Lowe (4), Margot 2 (4), Meadows (3), Kiermaier (2), Bogaerts (4), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Wendle (2). HR_Martinez (1). SB_Meadows (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Margot (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Loup W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fairbanks H,1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Alvarado H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kittredge S,1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brewer
|3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Walden BS,0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Springs L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Valdez
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Covey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Fairbanks pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Yarbrough, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.
T_4:24. A_0 (37,755).
