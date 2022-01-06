Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Calgary 0 0 1 \u2014 1 Tampa Bay 0 1 3 \u2014 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Perry 10 (Bellemare, Hedman), 12:21. Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Kucherov, McDonagh), 2:52. 3, Tampa Bay, Palat 13 (Kucherov), 10:10. 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 11 (McDonagh, Stamkos), 10:24. 5, Calgary, Dube 4 (Monahan, Kylington), 15:54. Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-5-14_27. Tampa Bay 14-13-6_33. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 5-1-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 18-5-3 (27-26). A_0 (19,092). T_2:37. Referees_Chris Lee, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Ryan Galloway.