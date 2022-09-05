Skip to main content
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Pham dh 4 1 0 0 Margot dh 4 2 2 1
Verdugo rf 4 2 2 1 Arozarena rf 4 0 1 1
Bogaerts ss 5 0 2 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1
Devers 3b 2 0 1 1 Ramírez 1b 4 0 1 1
Story 2b 4 0 1 1 Paredes 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
Casas 1b 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 0
Cordero lf 2 0 0 0 Chang 2b 2 0 1 0
Refsnyder lf 2 0 0 0 Bruján ph-2b 0 1 0 0
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 0 0 0 0
McGuire ph 1 0 1 0 Siri cf 3 1 1 0
Wong pr 0 0 0 0
Boston 102 000 000 3
Tampa Bay 100 010 20x 4

E_Bruján (5). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Story (22), Chang (3), Bethancourt (2), Arozarena (32), Margot (14), Peralta (9). HR_Verdugo (9). SB_Bruján (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Wacha 6 7 2 2 0 7
Familia L,1-1 BS,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 0
Kelly 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Patiño 5 5 3 3 3 4
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Faucher W,2-3 1 1 0 0 2 2
Poche H,18 1 0 0 0 0 3
Fairbanks S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Familia (Bruján).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:00. A_12,264 (25,000).

