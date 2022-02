First Period_None. Penalties_Meloche, SJ (Cross Checking), 2:07; Rutta, TB (Interference), 10:58.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 13 (McDonagh, Point), 1:32. 2, San Jose, Balcers 6 (Couture, Vlasic), 4:50. 3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 15 (Stamkos, Hedman), 18:08 (pp). Penalties_Foote, TB (Interference), 11:58; Balcers, SJ (Delay of Game), 16:02; Couture, SJ (Hooking), 17:51; Cirelli, TB (Roughing), 18:24; San Jose bench, served by Barabanov (Roughing), 18:24; Meier, SJ (Interference), 18:24.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Couture 14 (Barabanov, Burns), 1:12 (pp). Penalties_Stamkos, TB (Tripping), 0:31.

Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10, 2:45. Penalties_McDonagh, TB (Tripping), 2:06; Meier, SJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 2:06.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-6-7-1_21. Tampa Bay 9-9-12-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 13-9-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 25-7-4 (21-19).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Libor Suchanek, James Tobias.