Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1 — 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0 0 — 1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 2 (Lee, Barzal), 4:15. 2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Cernak, Kucherov), 6:28. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Toews, NYI (Delay of Game), 4:29; Clutterbuck, NYI (Tripping), 7:13; Johnson, TB (Hooking), 15:17.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Toews, NYI (Delay of Game), 13:53; Greene, NYI (High Sticking), 19:37.

Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Killorn, Goodrow), 13:18. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:49.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 17-10-15-6_48. N.Y. Islanders 6-6-9-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-4-1 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 11-4-3 (48-46).

A_0 (18,641). T_3:03.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Barton.