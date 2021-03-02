Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 1 — 2 Dallas 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 9 (Stamkos, Hedman), 7:29 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (Coleman), 19:55 (en). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-8-6_19. Dallas 11-7-10_28. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 5; Dallas 0 of 3. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-3-1 (28 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 4-6-1 (18-17). A_4,067 (18,532). T_2:24. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Brandon Schrader. More for youSportsUConn at Seton Hall: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David BorgesSportsConnecticut's top girls basketball performances for Week...By Scott Ericson