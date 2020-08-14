Recommended Video:

Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 17 19 16 Totals 39 8 13 8
Brosseau 3b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Martínez 1b 6 1 0 0 Devers 3b 5 2 1 1
Díaz dh 5 3 3 1 Martinez dh 2 2 1 1
Renfroe rf 6 3 3 3 Lin ss-c 1 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 5 3 2 3 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0
Adames ss 5 2 3 2 Chavis 1b 2 1 2 0
Margot cf 6 2 4 1 Pillar rf 4 1 1 2
Tsutsugo lf 5 1 2 2 Plawecki c-p 5 0 2 3
Zunino c 5 1 1 4 Araúz 2b-ss 5 0 2 1
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss-p 4 1 2 0
Vázquez 2b 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 205 306 001 17
Boston 301 100 003 8

E_Araúz (1), Devers 3 (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 8. 2B_Adames (6), Renfroe (4), Verdugo (1), Plawecki (2), Araúz (1), Peraza 2 (5), Martinez (8), Pillar (5). 3B_Adames (1), Chavis (2). HR_Renfroe 2 (4), Lowe (5), Zunino (2). SF_Tsutsugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 8 5 5 2 8
Beeks W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Banda S,1-1 3 4 3 3 1 2
Boston
Hart L,0-1 2 7 7 5 3 4
Plawecki 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Peraza 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Valdez 3 4 3 0 0 2
Walden 0 5 6 6 1 0
Osich 2 1 0 0 0 5
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hart pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd, Walden pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Banda (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:44.