Takagi wins 1st individual Olympic gold, Bowe breaks through PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 7:50 a.m.
1 of21 Miho Takagi of Japan competes during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Gold medal winner Miho Takagi of Japan hugs bronze medalist Brittany Bowe of the United States, facing right, after the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States competes in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States competes in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Miho Takagi of Japan reacts after setting an Olympic record which stood for the gold medal during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands competes during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States reacts after her heat in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after her heat in the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States reacts after her heat in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after her heat in the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Miho Takagi of Japan skates with her country's flag after setting an Olympic record and winning the gold medal in the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Miho Takagi of Japan competes against Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States competes during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Brittany Bowe of the United States competes during the women's speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
BEIJING (AP) — Miho Takagi of Japan won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career with an Olympic-record victory in the women’s 1,000 meters Thursday.
The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, while Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed the first individual medal of her career with a bronze.