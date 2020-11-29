https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/TULANE-68-LIPSCOMB-66-15761597.php
TULANE 68, LIPSCOMB 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Asadullah
|36
|6-11
|1-1
|3-9
|7
|2
|13
|Ferguson
|33
|6-12
|4-4
|3-7
|0
|3
|18
|G.Jones
|37
|5-11
|4-5
|1-3
|2
|1
|18
|A.Jones
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Wolfe
|24
|2-3
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Hazen
|24
|2-5
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|7
|Miller
|24
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Cary
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|K.Coleman
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|16-19
|7-28
|14
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (G.Jones 4-10, Ferguson 2-4, Hazen 0-1, K.Coleman 0-1, Cary 0-2, Miller 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Asadullah).
Turnovers: 11 (A.Jones 2, Asadullah 2, Ferguson 2, G.Jones 2, Wolfe 2, Miller).
Steals: 3 (Ferguson 2, Wolfe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|29
|4-12
|0-1
|1-7
|2
|4
|9
|Days
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Forbes
|39
|6-13
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|0
|16
|James
|32
|3-6
|5-6
|1-5
|3
|3
|11
|Walker
|38
|6-13
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|2
|16
|McGee
|33
|4-6
|2-5
|3-8
|2
|3
|12
|Jankovic
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Pope
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|J.Coleman
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|9-14
|9-29
|16
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .446, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Forbes 4-9, McGee 2-3, Walker 2-6, Cross 1-5, James 0-1, Pope 0-1, J.Coleman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cross 2, James, McGee).
Turnovers: 9 (Walker 3, Cross 2, James 2, Days, Forbes).
Steals: 7 (Days 2, James 2, Cross, Forbes, Walker).
Technical Fouls: Coleman, 3:27 second.
|Lipscomb
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Tulane
|33
|35
|—
|68
.
View Comments