TCU 33, Baylor 23
|TCU
|20
|10
|3
|0
|—
|33
|Baylor
|0
|7
|7
|9
|—
|23
TCU_D.Barlow 3 run (Kell kick), 9:06.
TCU_Davis 67 punt return (Kell kick), 7:54.
TCU_Barber 13 pass from Duggan (kick failed), 4:36.
TCU_Evans 30 run (Kell kick), 13:20.
TCU_FG Kell 33, 9:07.
BAY_Sims 1 pass from Brewer (Mayers kick), :14.
TCU_FG Kell 34, 10:24.
BAY_Sims 3 pass from Brewer (Mayers kick), 2:59.
BAY_FG Mayers 27, 12:58.
BAY_C.Williams 32 run (run failed), 10:25.
___
|TCU
|BAY
|First downs
|20
|15
|Rushes-yards
|44-247
|33-75
|Passing
|138
|203
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-23-0
|17-37-1
|Return Yards
|153
|169
|Punts-Avg.
|6-42.5
|7-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|7-58
|Time of Possession
|31:23
|28:37
___
RUSHING_TCU, D.Barlow 16-117, Evans 7-81, Duggan 9-25, D.Foster 3-17, Demercado 3-12, Davis 1-5, Barber 1-3, (Team) 4-(minus 13). Baylor, C.Williams 10-91, Ebner 8-22, Lovett 1-3, (Team) 3-(minus 18), Brewer 11-(minus 23).
PASSING_TCU, Duggan 14-23-0-138. Baylor, Brewer 17-37-1-203.
RECEIVING_TCU, Barber 5-42, Q.Johnston 3-64, Wells 2-7, Evans 1-10, Barkley 1-6, D.Foster 1-5, Davis 1-4. Baylor, Sims 4-40, Ebner 4-33, Terry 2-43, Sneed 2-37, G.Holmes 2-23, Fleeks 2-16, Lovett 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.