T-Wolves snap 3-game slide with 109-104 win over Cavaliers BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:34 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards finished with 23 in his second straight start as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Sunday night.
D’Angelo Russell added 19 points for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 17 games.