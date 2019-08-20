Syracuse basketball star perseveres in breast cancer fight

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia dribbles down court in the second quarter of an NCAA basketball game against Miami in Syracuse, N.Y. Mangakahia is halfway through treatment for breast cancer and says she often wonders “Why me?” One of the top women’s basketball players in the country and a player who nearly elected to enter the WNBA draft, the star from Australia says the feedback from doctors has been good and she’ll receive more tests Friday updating the status of her recovery. less FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia dribbles down court in the second quarter of an NCAA basketball game against Miami in Syracuse, N.Y. Mangakahia is halfway through treatment ... more Photo: Nick Lisi, AP Photo: Nick Lisi, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Syracuse basketball star perseveres in breast cancer fight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia is halfway through treatment for breast cancer and says she often wonders, "Why me?"

Mangakahia says the feedback from doctors has been good. Tests on Friday will give her a clearer idea of her recovery.

The Australian star is one of the nation's top players and came close to entering the WNBA draft.

Mangakahia says her condition has caused her to think more about life's simpler things, but she maintains she's still the same person. She says there are "certain things you can't control. You just have to kind of handle it and get through it."

Mangakahia noticed a lump on her left breast in early June. She had a biopsy and mammogram and was told four days later she had stage 2 breast cancer.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25