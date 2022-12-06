Syracuse 95, Oakland 66

Hervey 2-8 4-8 8, Shepherd 2-7 2-2 7, Townsend 13-24 3-5 29, Moore 3-6 4-6 12, Watts 3-10 0-2 8, Parker 0-6 0-0 0, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 13-23 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason