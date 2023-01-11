Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72

Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason