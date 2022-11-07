Syracuse 79, Stony Brook 56

Pittman 5-12 3-4 13, Vargas-Reyes 1-7 2-2 5, Almond 6-15 3-4 15, Gonzalez 1-9 2-2 4, Warren 3-9 0-0 6, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, Yarborough 0-0 1-2 1, King 2-8 0-0 4, Whiting 1-1 0-0 2, Corley 1-2 0-0 2, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Turral 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 21-67 13-16 56
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason