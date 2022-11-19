Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48

Nwagha 2-3 0-2 4, Stucke 2-7 0-0 6, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 2-8 1-2 5, Woods 2-6 0-0 5, Cormier 2-7 0-0 6, Turner 2-7 1-3 7, Pridgen 1-5 0-0 3, King 2-6 0-1 4, Metcalf 2-3 0-5 4, Troutman 1-3 0-0 2, Randriasalama 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-59 2-13 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason