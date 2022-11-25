Syracuse 65, Bucknell 48

King 4-7 0-0 10, Shaffer 0-5 0-0 0, Sisselman 2-11 0-0 4, Collins 6-13 6-7 18, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Klag 0-0 0-0 0, Reinbeau 0-2 2-2 2, Sullivan 4-8 0-0 8, Theodorsson 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 10-11 48
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason