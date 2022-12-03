Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61

Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 10-15 2-2 22, Girard 9-18 0-0 20, Mintz 4-10 1-2 9, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Ajak 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 3-4 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason