Swim and dive team defeats West Haven/Platt Tech
Milford Co-op defeated West Haven/Platt Tech, 91-87 in a boys’ swim and dive meet on Tuesday.
Coach Connor Liu’s team improved to 4-3.
Results
200 Medley Relay: Milford (Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov, Burgard) 1:51.27
200 Freestyle: Burgard (M) 2:04.04
200 IM: Guiterrez (M) 2:16.50
50 Freestyle: Platonov (M) 23.12
1 mtr Diving: Morris (M) 133.45
100 Butterfly: Burgard (M) 1:02.39
100 Freestyle: Platonov (M) 50.18
500 Freestyle: Goglia (M) 5:02.06
200 Freestyle Relay: Milford (Iaffaldano, Morton, Rajani, Platonov) 1:45.52
100 Backstroke: Goglia (M) 59.94
100 Breaststroke: Lopez (WHPT) 1:13.28
400 Freestyle Relay: West Haven/Platt Tech (Gorske, Barrington, D'Inzio, Eairheart) 3:55.61
