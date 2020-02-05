Swim and dive team defeats West Haven/Platt Tech

Milford Co-op defeated West Haven/Platt Tech, 91-87 in a boys’ swim and dive meet on Tuesday.

Coach Connor Liu’s team improved to 4-3.

Results

200 Medley Relay: Milford (Goglia, Guiterrez, Platonov, Burgard) 1:51.27

200 Freestyle: Burgard (M) 2:04.04

200 IM: Guiterrez (M) 2:16.50

50 Freestyle: Platonov (M) 23.12

1 mtr Diving: Morris (M) 133.45

100 Butterfly: Burgard (M) 1:02.39

100 Freestyle: Platonov (M) 50.18

500 Freestyle: Goglia (M) 5:02.06

200 Freestyle Relay: Milford (Iaffaldano, Morton, Rajani, Platonov) 1:45.52

100 Backstroke: Goglia (M) 59.94

100 Breaststroke: Lopez (WHPT) 1:13.28

400 Freestyle Relay: West Haven/Platt Tech (Gorske, Barrington, D'Inzio, Eairheart) 3:55.61