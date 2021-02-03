Super Bowl could be farewell for several pending free agents MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 12:20 p.m.
1 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass ahead of Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David (54) during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) fumbles the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen at the goal line during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (28) evades a tackle by Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos to score on a 20-yard touchdown run during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. Rodgers had his worst game of the season in Green Bay’s 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay Back on Oct. 18, as he threw two game-changing interceptions and completed less than half his pass attempts. Rodgers gets a chance to make amends for that performance Sunday when the top-seeded Packers host the Bucs in the NFC championship game. Jeff Haynes/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) takes down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP Show More Show Less
It’s unlikely Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will have their same receiving corps next season.
Kansas City and Tampa Bay have several starters, including some notable pass catchers, scheduled to become free agents next month. With the NFL salary cap going down for the first time since 2011 — it’s projected to decrease by more than $20 million because of COVID-19 repercussions — teams will have difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.