Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio St routs Toledo 77-21 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 11:30 p.m.
1 of20 Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, center, celebrates his touchdown against Toledo with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming, right, runs past Toledo defensive back Chris McDonald on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn scrambles in the backfield during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming celebrates his touchdown against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Toledo defensive back Maxen Hook, lower right, knocks Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, cuts upfield against Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Toledo defensive back Zachary Ford, right, tackles Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison chases Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Toledo receiver Thomas Zsiros catches a pass for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Toledo receiver Thomas Zsiros, right, celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with receiver DeMeer Blankumsee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway 77-21 victory over Toledo on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.