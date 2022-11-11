Stony Brook 86, Miami-Hamilton 65

Bradley 4-8 2-2 11, Goss 9-15 4-6 29, Marchal 3-13 2-2 9, Scantland 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 3-9 0-0 6, Keehan 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Lantz 0-2 0-0 0, Ringfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 8-10 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason