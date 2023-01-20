Skip to main content
Stonehill 73, LIU 66

Bergan 3-5 1-2 7, Sims 11-13 1-3 24, Zegarowski 4-9 3-3 11, Burnett 4-9 2-2 13, Stone 0-2 4-4 4, S.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 3-5 1-2 7, Melis 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 28-53 13-18 73.

LIU (2-17)

Delancy 4-6 1-4 9, Greene 0-0 1-2 1, J.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Maletic 6-13 2-3 17, Washington 7-14 1-1 17, Burns 2-5 0-0 4, Wood 4-7 1-2 10, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Essahaty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 6-12 66.

Halftime_Stonehill 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 4-19 (Burnett 3-6, Sims 1-1, Bergan 0-2, Mack 0-2, S.Johnson 0-3, Zegarowski 0-5), LIU 6-14 (Maletic 3-6, Washington 2-4, Wood 1-1, Burns 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Stonehill 26 (Sims 7), LIU 28 (J.Johnson, Maletic 6). Assists_Stonehill 20 (Burnett 5), LIU 17 (Wood 6). Total Fouls_Stonehill 13, LIU 20. A_256 (2,500).

