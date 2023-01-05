Stonehill 62, Wagner 58

Taylor 7-12 3-4 17, B.Brown 1-9 4-4 6, Ezquerra 5-11 0-0 12, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Moore 1-8 1-1 3, Price Noel 4-8 1-1 12, Fletcher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-14 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason